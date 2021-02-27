One new COVID death reported in Scott County

The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases as of Saturday stood at 12,857 since the pandemic began. There are 13 patients hospitalized in the county with the virus. COVID-related deaths in the county stand at 304.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,780 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total in the state to 1,185,447 since the pandemic began. Illinois also reported 34 COVID-related deaths, bringing the total to 20,494 since the pandemic began.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported a total number of positive COVID-19 and antigen tests of 363,130. That number includes 303,409 positive COVID-19 tests and 59,721 positive antigen tests. Those numbers also reflect people who could have been tested more than once, or false positive tests. That represents an increase of 464 positive tests from Friday.

In the breakdown for individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 or COVID antibodies, the Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported a total of 336,007 individuals have tested since the pandemic began. Of those tests, 279,745 individuals tested positive for COVID-19, while 56,262 individuals had antigen tests that returned positive for COVID-19 antibodies.