One new COVID death reported Saturday in Scott County

The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported 40 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 11,952 cases since the pandemic began. There were 29 people hospitalized in the county.

The total number of deaths in Rock Island County since the start of the pandemic is 290.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 5,152 new COVID cases, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 1,098,527 since the pandemic was announced. Illinois also reported on Saturday 96 COVID-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 18,711 since the start of the pandemic.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,150 new COVID cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 312,085 since the pandemic was announced. That number includes 262,147 people who tested positive, and 49,638 people whose antigen tests reported positive for COVID-19 antibodies. The health department also reported nine additional COVID-related deaths in the state, bringing the total number to 4,487.

The Iowa health officials on Saturday also reported 93 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 15,807 since the start of the pandemic.

There also was one COVID-related death reported, bringing the total number of COVID deaths in Scott County to 172 since the pandemic began.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.