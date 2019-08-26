Back by popular demand, "One Night of Queen" will be performed Wednesday, March 18, 2020, by Gary Mullen and the Works at the TaxSlayer Center.
The show is being presented by local radio station WXLP-FM (97X).
Tickets ($25.50 to $49.50) will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the arena box office, 1201 River Drive; by phone at 800-745-3000; and online at Ticketmaster.com.
The Queen tribute show was presented at the TaxSlayer in March 2019, and the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra hosted a Queen tribute at its Aug. 17 Riverfront Pops concert.
Gary Mullen began touring on his own, and in 2002 formed the Works band to pay tribute to rock legend Queen, according to a Monday release from the Moline arena. Since May 2002, Gary Mullen and the Works have performed throughout the U.S., U.K., Europe, South Africa and New Zealand to sell-out audiences.
The tribute band also has twice rocked the prestigious BBC Proms in the Park in front of 40,000 people, the release said. "One Night of Queen" re-creates the look, sound, pomp and showmanship of a Queen concert.
Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" is now the most-streamed song of the 20th century, racking up more than 1.6 billion streams of the song and music video, according to Universal Music Group, which represents the band's catalog globally, outside of North America, and the 2018 Queen movie "Bohemian Rhapsody" is the highest-grossing music biopic of all time.