'One of the most interesting things I've watched in a long time': Keystone placed in arch over eastbound side of the I-74 bridge in the Quad-Cities

Frank and Martha Galusha almost beat the ducks and geese to Bettendorf's Leach Park early Wednesday morning.
Married for 63 years, Martha and Frank wanted the best seats along the Mississippi River to witness the placement of the keystone piece of the arch over the Illinois-bound side of the new I-74 Bridge. By 6 a.m. they had McDonald's breakfast sandwiches, cups of coffee, and a bag of old bread for the aforementioned fowl to kickoff the occasion.
The process of putting the 240,000-pound keystone in place started just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and was completed at 9:01 a.m. It was almost one year ago the arch over the Iowa-bound side of the bridge was completed. That keystone weighed 215,000 pounds.
The Galushas said they had to be early for Wednesday's finishing touch on the twin basket-handle structures that serve as the bridge's visual signature for the $1.2 billion project.
"It might not sound like much to people, but we've spent a lot of time over the last year or so watching this bridge being built," said Frank, who will be 85 years old in June. "Our kids think we're crazy, but it is interesting. We've gotten to know some of the workers — and we even bring them doughnuts some days."
Martha, who is 84, explained one of the reasons the she and her husband became ardent followers of the bridge construction.
"The pandemic came and Frank and I had stop doing a lot of the social things we used to do. We really wanted to avoid being indoors," she said. "We started coming down to the this park, or sitting up on the levee on the east side of bridge, and it became fascinating. We made friends with other bridge watchers.
"It's been amazing."
Roughly 4,000 bolts will keep the new keystone in its place. The thought of the work done hundreds of feet above the waters of the Mississippi prompted another early morning onlooker to shake his head.
"I come down here as often as I can and watch this work," 60-year-old Darren Speth said. "I'm going to be late to work to watch this part. I wouldn't miss it.
"The guys up there make professional athletes look like amateurs. I have nothing against professional athletes, but if you watch closely, you see these workers doing something amazing almost every day."
The new spans, with four lanes in each direction and a pedestrian/bike lane, were designed by teams from Pennsylvania-based Modjeski and Masters and Chicago-based Alfred Benesch & Co. Modjeski and Masters designed the current I-74 bridge, and the firm's founder, Ralph Modjeski, designed the 123-year-old Government Bridge at the Rock Island Arsenal.
The westbound bridge, which opened last November, experienced a number of setbacks. Record flooding on the Mississippi River affected arch construction, along with record cold and early quarrels between the contractor and Iowa DOT over the "constructibility" of the basket-handle arch design.
According to one official, the early struggles paved the way for improvement.
"... Illinois-bound arch assembly up to this point has been more efficient and completed in a much shorter timeframe," I-74 Corridor Manager George Ryan said in January. "It’s even more impressive, considering the entire Illinois-bound arch so far has been built during a pandemic. We’re coordinating with the contractor to keep the momentum going with the goal of opening the Illinois-bound bridge to traffic by the end of this year."
If the eastbound portion is finished by year's end, it will have been built about six months faster than the westbound side of the bridge.
Frank and Martha Galusha said they plan to see it through.
"We are hooked now," Martha said. "Today, watching that keystone go up, was one of the most interesting things I've watched in a long time."