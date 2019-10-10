A Moline man is dead after a motorcycle crash Wednesday in rural Clinton County.
Clinton County sheriff's deputies were dispatched around 5 p.m. to Iowa 136 just west of Goose Lake. Upon arrival deputies learned the injured individual was the driver of the motorcycle. A witness reported the motorcycle was westbound on Iowa 136 and had entered the north ditch, according to a news release from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office.
The driver, identified as Kenneth Scott Maranda, 51, of Moline, was transported from the accident scene to the parking lot at Northeast Elementary School where Maranda died from injuries received in the crash while waiting to be transferred to an air ambulance helicopter.
Iowa 136 was shut down for a brief time.
The accident remains under investigation.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Preston Police Department, Clinton Fire Department, Medic-Ambulance, MedForce 2 air ambulance, Preston-Miles Ambulance, Charlotte Fire Department, Goose Lake Fire Department, the Clinton County Attorney’s Office, and the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office.