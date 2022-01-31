 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person found dead after morning fire in Davenport
topical alert top story

fire logo

Davenport firefighters found a person dead at the scene of an early morning fire on Monday.

The Davenport Fire Department was called around 3:30 a.m. to the 2400 block of West 54th Street for a report of a building fire, according to a fire department news release. When they arrived, firefighters found a heavy fire in a long, single-story garage.

The body was found in a vehicle during the efforts to fight the fire. No foul play was suspected and the person has not been identified.

No one else was reported injured.

The fire was under control within about 30 minutes, but the fire was able to spread through the building because of an open attic. Firefighters, however, spent several hours rooting out pockets of fire after the larger blaze was brought under control.

Firefighters had to saw through overhead doors to get into several of the individual units of the garage, and inside were vehicles that had suffered varying amounts of damage.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated.

