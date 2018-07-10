Subscribe for 17¢ / day
siren3
Buy Now

One person was injured when a passenger vehicle and a semi-tractor/trailer collided in Bettendorf.

Police say that at 4:37 a.m. Tuesday, the vehicle was traveling south on 23rd Street and the semi-tractor was traveling east on State Street/U.S. 67 when they collided at the intersection.

The passenger vehicle sustained severe damage. The driver, who police have not yet identified, was transported by Medic Ambulance to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with serious injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department and Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division.

0
1
0
1
1

Tags