One person was injured when a passenger vehicle and a semi-tractor/trailer collided in Bettendorf.
Police say that at 4:37 a.m. Tuesday, the vehicle was traveling south on 23rd Street and the semi-tractor was traveling east on State Street/U.S. 67 when they collided at the intersection.
The passenger vehicle sustained severe damage. The driver, who police have not yet identified, was transported by Medic Ambulance to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with serious injuries.
The case remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department and Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division.