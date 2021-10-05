One person injured trying to rescue dogs from Davenport fire

One person was injured trying to rescue two dogs from a fire Monday night on Davenport's west side.
Firefighters were called at 11:50 p.m. to a structure fire at 3800 W. Central Park Ave., according to a news release from the Davenport Fire Department.
While en route, first responders were advised by dispatch that a person was inside the structure attempting to rescue animals.
When firefighters arrived, they found the injured person had exited the building through a window and had sustained fire-related injuries.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and provided patient care to the injured person.
That person was then transported to a the hospital by Medic Ambulance.
The two dogs that died in the fire were removed from the house by firefighters.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Quad-City Times