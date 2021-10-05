 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person injured trying to rescue dogs from Davenport fire
0 Comments
topical alert top story

One person injured trying to rescue dogs from Davenport fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Siren

One person was injured trying to rescue two dogs from a fire Monday night on Davenport's west side.

Firefighters were called at 11:50 p.m. to a structure fire at 3800 W. Central Park Ave., according to a news release from the Davenport Fire Department.

While en route, first responders were advised by dispatch that a person was inside the structure attempting to rescue animals.

When firefighters arrived, they found the injured person had exited the building through a window and had sustained fire-related injuries.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and provided patient care to the injured person.

That person was then transported to a the hospital by Medic Ambulance.

The two dogs that died in the fire were removed from the house by firefighters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Quad-City Times​

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Adorable moments between a newborn hippo and its mom was caught on camera

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News