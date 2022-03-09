One person suffers minor injuries Tuesday after vehicle overturns in East Moline

A car overturned Tuesday in East Moline, causing minor injuries to one of its occupants.

The one-vehicle crash happened about 2:27 p.m. in the 1200 block of 20th Avenue Way, according to the East Moline Police Department. When authorities arrived, they found the vehicle on its side.

An adult and a child had been in the vehicle when it crashed but were able to get out of it afterward, the release states. The adult suffered minor injuries and was sent to Genesis Health System’s Illini campus in Silvis. The child was not hurt.

The initial investigation indicates the vehicle left the road, hit a sign, then came to rest against a retaining wall, the release states.

The East Moline Fire Department and the Genesis ambulance service assisted at the crash site, the release states.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.