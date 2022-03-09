One person suffers minor injuries Tuesday after vehicle overturns in East Moline

A car overturned Tuesday in East Moline, causing minor injuries to one of its occupants.
The one-vehicle crash happened about 2:27 p.m. in the 1200 block of 20th Avenue Way, according to the East Moline Police Department. When authorities arrived, they found the vehicle on its side.
An adult and a child had been in the vehicle when it crashed but were able to get out of it afterward, the release states. The adult suffered minor injuries and was sent to Genesis Health System’s Illini campus in Silvis. The child was not hurt.
The initial investigation indicates the vehicle left the road, hit a sign, then came to rest against a retaining wall, the release states.
The East Moline Fire Department and the Genesis ambulance service assisted at the crash site, the release states.
Photos: Old Davenport YMCA building to be torn down this spring
The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley plans to tear down the old YMCA building at 606 W. 2nd St., this spring. According to YMCA leaders, people have been breaking in and sleeping there or stealing wiring in the building, such as copper. Most recently, a fire broke out last week, and a man rescued from the fire with critical injuries later died.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
A chair in the outside childrens play area at the former YMCA biulding.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Open windows at the former YMCA in Davenport.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Playground equipment still remains in the outdoor childrens play area at the former YMCA.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
GARY L. KRAMBECK
