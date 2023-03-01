An afternoon shooting Tuesday in Davenport left one person wounded and another in custody.

Davenport police responded at 4:22 p.m. to the 3900 block of Hickory Grove Road to investigate a report of a gunshot victim, according to Scott County court records. When they arrived, they discovered a person wounded in the lower abdomen. The shooting occurred near 4123 Fairmount St., police said.

The injuries were not considered life-threatening, and the victim is not identified in court records.

Police arrested Tayvon T. Moore, 24, Davenport, on suspicion of committing the attack, and court records indicate he was in possession of the gun used in the shooting.

He has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon-injure/provoke fear, willful injury-causing bodily injury, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent, use of dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, court records state.

Authorities accuse Moore of firing a gun into an occupied vehicle, striking the victim, court records state.

Officers took Moore to the Scott County Jail at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday, according to the county website. His bond has been set at $29,000 and must be paid in cash.

Moore made his initial appearance Wednesday, and his next has been set for March 10, according to court records.