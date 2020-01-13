One treated for possible inhalation injuries after Clinton house fire

The cause of a house fire in Clinton Monday remains under investigation after one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

Michael McQuistion, battalion chief, said in a news release the fire started shortly before 7 a.m. at 523 4th Ave. S., Clinton.

When firefighters arrived, they found light smoke coming from the two-story residence. Crews saw the front door was open and an occupant in a chair.

Firefighters removed the person from the house and put out the fire by removing the chair from the residence and using a five-gallon water can.

The resident was treated and transported to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center for possible inhalation injuries.

