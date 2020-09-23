One was ambushed, the other saved a climber: Davenport honors officer, firefighter

During a night of unrest that included two fatal shootings and numerous businesses being looted, Davenport police Lt. Greg Behning and two other officers encountered one of their worst nightmares.
Pulling into a dark alley just before 3 a.m. on June 1, their unmarked police truck was showered in gunfire. In all, 32 rounds from four guns were fired at the three police officers, with one of the officers being shot twice.
"While the truck was taking hostile gunfire, Lt. Behning kept his composure and directed the wounded officer to drive the truck through and out of the ambush zone to safety," Mayor Mike Matson said. "As the wounded officer was driving, Lt. Behning could not see the attackers in the dark of the night. He returned gunfire through the back window towards the gunshot flashes that he saw.
"Lt. Behning heroically returned fire while being shot at from multiple sides and being covered in glass from rounds breaking the windshield and both front passenger windows."
Davenport City Council on Wednesday honored Behning and Capt. Todd Whitchelo for being awarded police officer and firefighter of the year, respectively, by the Davenport American Legion Post 26.
On Sunday, May 31, the Davenport Police Department issued a department-wide callout at 10:55 p.m. for all available personnel to respond to the station equipped with helmet and riot gear to respond to the civil unrest that was mirrored in other U.S. cities in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
According to police, more than 100 vehicles occupied by rioters were roaming throughout the city, involved in shots fired incidents, rioting and looting of businesses.
At about 3 a.m., Behning and other two officers spotted three suspicious vehicles traveling together through a neighborhood. The vehicles then split up, with one driving down an alley headed east in the area of 14th and Myrtle streets. Officers followed the vehicle eastbound in an alley when they suddenly began taking simultaneous gunfire from the east in front of them and from the north, left of the driver side door.
The car they'd followed into the alley ultimately crashed while being pursued by other officers. It contained seven firearms and ammunition. Six occupants face charges.
The body of the seventh suspect from the alley, Marquis Tousant, 23, of Rock Island, was found by officers who were collecting evidence from the shooting.
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton earlier this month announced Tousant's shooting death was justified.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation found that Tousant was among those who opened fire on the unmarked Davenport police pickup truck that was patrolling the area following an earlier, unrelated shooting that killed a 22-year-old woman.
A forensic investigation determined bullets that hit the truck and wounded its driver, Sgt. Scott Lansing, came from a gun found on Tousant. The investigation also found that Tousant was killed by a bullet from Behning's gun.
"Behning's conduct, actions and professionalism in a very dangerous and stressful situation are a credit to his commitment to to the Davenport Police Department and the citizens of Davenport," Matson said.
Behning declined to comment on the night's events, as those involved still face prosecution.
Whitchelo was recognized for coming to the aid of a climber who who was seriously injured in a 30-foot fall. Whitchelo and his wife were walking in a local state park, when they came across the young man who had fallen from off the rock cliff. He and his wife administered first aid. Whitchelo notified emergency medical crews of the situation and called for a helicopter to airlift the man to Iowa City, where he received treatment and made a full recovery.
"It's been a privilege to work for the Davenport Fire Department for nearly 30 years, and I can't imagine ever doing anything else," Whitchelo said. "It's just a real honor, but I didn't do anything that any other firefighter, paramedic, police officer, first responder in the nation would do."
In other business
City Council members on Wednesday also unanimously approved plans and specifications to begin soliciting bids for an estimated $1.6 million renovation to the Davenport Public Library's downtown branch.
Council members Wednesday also awarded a $99,981 construction contract to Precision Builders, Inc. of Bettendorf for security renovations for the first floor lobby of City Hall, using CARES Act funds.
