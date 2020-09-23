One was ambushed, the other saved a climber: Davenport honors officer, firefighter

On Sunday, May 31, the Davenport Police Department issued a department-wide callout at 10:55 p.m. for all available personnel to respond to the station equipped with helmet and riot gear to respond to the civil unrest that was mirrored in other U.S. cities in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

According to police, more than 100 vehicles occupied by rioters were roaming throughout the city, involved in shots fired incidents, rioting and looting of businesses.

At about 3 a.m., Behning and other two officers spotted three suspicious vehicles traveling together through a neighborhood. The vehicles then split up, with one driving down an alley headed east in the area of 14th and Myrtle streets. Officers followed the vehicle eastbound in an alley when they suddenly began taking simultaneous gunfire from the east in front of them and from the north, left of the driver side door.

The car they'd followed into the alley ultimately crashed while being pursued by other officers. It contained seven firearms and ammunition. Six occupants face charges.

The body of the seventh suspect from the alley, Marquis Tousant, 23, of Rock Island, was found by officers who were collecting evidence from the shooting.