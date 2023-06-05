Crowds of protesters and observers have dwindled in the days since the partial collapse of The Davenport, but banners and signs still hang on fencing.

Around 25 people were at the scene Sunday, sitting in the shade or trying to peek through the gaps in tarps to watch work being done.

Law enforcement, including crime scene units, were on scene as well, as are Iowa Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue and the Northwest Illinois Incident Management Team.

Signs around the area ask for the missing to be found and for prosecution of the building's owner.

Branden Colvin Sr.'s body was located Saturday, family and city officials have said. His are the first remains acknowledged to have been found at the site of the May 28 collapse.

Family members said Colvin Sr.'s body was recovered around midday Saturday. His son, Branden Colvin Jr., graduated from Rock Island High School the same day.

A vigil was held at the site, 324 Main Street, Sunday evening.

Tenants Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien still are missing a week after part of the apartment building collapsed, displacing former residents, businesses and closing off parts of downtown Davenport.

In the days after the collapse, people and pets have been rescued, protests have circled downtown blocks, aid agencies have been activated and city officials have taken the podium to answer questions and address criticisms as the disaster became national news.

Demolition company D.W. Zinser began tearing down debris and removing material from the building Friday night. According to a Sunday morning update from the city of Davenport, crews worked overnight and throughout the day in 12-hour shifts.

The work is being done to control falling hazards and support recovery efforts of first responders at the scene who have been seen looking through rooms day and night.

Main Street between 3rd and 4th Streets is still closed to traffic, as well as Harrison Street on the same block and 4th Street from Brady to Harrison Streets.

Residents have not been allowed back into the building since the collapse because of the structure's instability.

Tenants were experiencing problems with The Davenport, a six-floor brick building built in 1906 and bought by Wold in 2021, months before its west wall collapsed. City, county records and interviews indicated that residents reported cracks in the walls and floors, water leaks and more.

City inspection records mark that work to shore up the west wall and add beams and make other repairs were completed May 12.

A structural engineer hired by Wold told of more problems that had appeared with the west wall during a May 24 site visit, warning that patches of the clay brick façade appeared "ready to fall imminently."

MidAmerican also raised structural concerns to the city in February, a rebuffed masonry contractor told workers to get off the site in the days before the collapse and a Davenport Downtown Partnership employee called 911 just a day before the collapse to report a bulging wall. The first call about the collapse came in at 4:55 p.m. May 28.

Several people were rescued in the hours after the collapse, including Quanishia White-Berry, who had to have her leg amputated at the scene. The city initially announced it believed there were no residents missing or dead, but later announced that five people were unaccounted for. Two have since been found safe, leaving Colvin Sr., Hitchcock and Prien.

Wold and property management released a statement Wednesday that their "thoughts and prayers are with our tenants and families during this difficult time."

Attempts to reach Wold have been unsuccessful.

Businesses in and around the apartment building have also been evacuated, and some surrounding residences were closed to tenants for safety reasons.

The city said on Monday that demolition was expected to begin Tuesday but later walked back that timeline. Documentation showed that the city demanded the "immediate demolition of the structure" May 29, "given the unsafe structural condition, extensive water damage at time of collapse and continued shifting of the building because of the significant deterioration of structural support."

The announcement of the planned demolition drew large crowds of protesters, who called for more sweeps and body recovery.

Despite the city's announcement that "no confirmed viable signs of life were noted" the night of May 28, just over 24 hours later Lisa Brooks called her daughter from the building and was rescued.

Sweeps of the building on Tuesday resulted in the rescue of nine pets but no people. No one else has been found alive in the days since.

The American Red Cross, the city of Davenport and local, regional and state service organizations announced in the days after the collapse they were reaching out to those impacted by the collapse to offer whatever aid they could, though some tenants told The Quad-City Times it took days for them to be contacted, if they were contacted at all.

A shelter was set up by the Red Cross at the former Select Specialty Hospital at 1111 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport. Those impacted by the collapse are encouraged to register with the Red Cross by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds also announced a disaster proclamation on Monday for the collapse, which opened up funding programs for those affected. Reynolds has also signed a proclamation waiving Department of Transportation fees for replacement ID cards for residents.

Two-dozen agencies gathered Saturday at a Multi-Agency Resource Center to help people with everything from issuing new documentation to finding paths to housing to offering mental and physical health care.

Support has also come from the community, with people dropping off food, water, ice and other items to those staying at the scene, and local businesses raising money for those in need.

City officials haven't shared plans on how the building will be brought down, but they said they have used drones and mapping technology to assess the structure to aid in plans.