One week later: Search continues for missing 10-year-old Davenport girl

Although police say Dinkins is a “person of interest” in the girl’s disappearance, he has not been charged in connection with the case.

Davenport police ask anyone who saw Dinkins' maroon 2007 Chevy Impala in the Davenport or Clinton County areas the night of July 9 or the morning of July 10 to contact them.

Dinkins pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree sexual abuse in September of 1990, official documents say. He was accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl in March of that year, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Saturday search

The Clinton and Scott County Emergency Management Agencies worked with law enforcement agencies to coordinate a search Saturday, when volunteers registered at 9 a.m. at the Low Moor Community Center, 211 3rd Ave.

The emergency management agencies asked volunteers to come prepared with the appropriate clothing, shoes, and food/hydration. Only volunteers older than 18 were permitted, according to a news release from Brian P. Payne, deputy director for Scott County Emergency Management Agency.

Meanwhile, Mike and Shill Hunter, who own What BBQ & Bar, LeClaire, provided 120 meals for volunteers.