Quad-City residents should find this week’s weather forecast perfect, with warm temperatures and sunny skies during the day, and cool temperatures and starry skies at night, Meteorologist Timothy Gunkel of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.

“It’s going to be beautiful, as long as you like sun and warm temperatures; we’ve got it for you,” Gunkel said. “It’s going to be a beautiful week, one for a staycation for whoever can take the time from work.”

Gunkel said temperatures would be just above normal with high temperatures of 81, 84 and 81 degrees, respectively, Monday through Wednesday. Overnight lows for those nights will be, respectively, 57, 60 and 51 degrees.

A cool front comes in Wednesday night into Thursday that will keep Thursday’s high temperature at about 73 degrees and the overnight low Thursday into Friday at about 46 degrees.

Normal high temperatures for this time in May range from 76 degrees on Monday to 78 degrees by Sunday. Normal overnight low temperatures range from 53 degrees on Monday to 55 degrees by Sunday.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a 50%-60% chance of having above-normal temperatures in the Iowa and Illinois Quad-City region for the next six to 10 days. The chances of precipitation are forecast to be normal.

Gunkel said that while the temperatures this week would be nice and warm with plenty of sunshine, “we won’t be dealing with a lot of humidity.”

“The dew points will be relatively low all week, so we’ll just be dealing with the heat, and it’s a dry heat so that’s even better,” he said.

By the weekend, Friday’s high is expected to reach 77 degrees, while the temperatures for Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the lower 80s, with each day being sunny and dry.

“Get out and enjoy this while you can,” Gunkel said.