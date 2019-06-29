The tragic events of July 3, 2018, are in the hands of the courts. The families of two men killed when a tree limb fell as they watched fireworks from the lawn of the Rock Island County Courthouse have filed a wrongful death suit against the county.
The 35-count suit was filed in April in the county courts by attorney Devon Bruce of the Chicago-based law firm of Powers, Rogers & Smith LLP. It names the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, the City of Rock Island and Raney Horticultural Inc./Raney Tree Care as defendants.
The plaintiffs are asking for damages in excess of $50,000.
The plaintiffs are the estates of Lawrence K. Anderson and Daniel Mendoza, and the men's wives, Randy Anderson and Eva Mendoza. Also named as plaintiffs are Kathleen Carter and Kataivreonna Carter, whose complaint cites negligence by those entities named.
Anderson and Mendoza died when a limb from a large oak tree in front of the Rock Island County Courthouse snapped and fell on them as they watched the annual Red, White & Boom! fireworks show. Mendoza died at the scene. Anderson died after being transported to a local hospital.
The Carters also were struck by the limb or its branches, the suit states.
Kataivreonna Carter, pregnant when she was injured by the falling limb, gave birth at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Moline to a daughter, KaMaree Kathleen Lawrence Daniel Carter, who weighed 6 pounds, 6.5 ounces. The child's middle names mirror the first names of the men who were killed that day. The birth happened one day after the incident.
On June 6, 2019, Bruce, on behalf of Rachel and Eric Clem, filed a 14-count complaint against Raney Horticultural Inc./Raney Tree Care, the Rock Island Sheriff's Office, Rock Island County and the City of Rock Island. It claims all were negligent and accuses them of willful and wanton conduct. The plaintiffs are asking for damages in excess of $50,000.
Numerous calls to Bruce's Chicago office seeking comment regarding the pending litigation were not returned.
The Anderson/Mendoza/Carter/Clem suits:
- Detail responsibilities they believe the defendants had regarding the tree’s care and why they believe the defendants were negligent in those responsibilities.
- State that Rock Island County and its sheriff’s office were responsible for the care of the trees on the courthouse lawn, including any maintenance, their inspection, and if need be, removal of those trees.
- State that the sheriff's office either knew or should have known the danger the tree in question presented. The plaintiffs argue the tree was visibly decayed.
In a recent interview, Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos said July 3, 2018, was initially a "normal'' holiday for his staff. Part of that "normal'' meant having a deputy sheriff on duty at the courthouse during the fireworks celebration.
"Since they have done fireworks downtown (Rock Island), we have always had people sitting on the county's property — which belongs to all the citizens,'' Bustos, the veteran sheriff, said from his office at the Rock Island County Justice Center. "We have always had people enjoying the festivities, fireworks, grilling, enjoying the day. This was no different. We were staffed as we normally are for that holiday. There was a deputy sheriff on duty at the courthouse property. Things were normal.''
The Anderson/Mendoza/Carter/Clem complaints also state the City of Rock Island cares for trees near or on its public rights of way. The oak tree at issue had limbs and branches that stretched over a city sidewalk and a busy 15th Street. The street is a main artery coming off the Talbot Memorial (formerly Centennial) Bridge and, in addition to the sidewalk, there were several parking spaces below the tree.
The complaints say Rock Island recognized or should have recognized the tree’s ailing condition and the threat it posed.
Raney, the complaints state, should have removed the tree and/or notified the government entities responsible for its condition.
"We went through all the (inspection) procedures, and all that has been in the newspaper, and I can't go into anything other than that,'' Bustos said when asked if the tree in question had been inspected prior to the July 3 incident.
"But I can tell you up until this tragedy happened, I had no indication that the tree was going to do anything to harm anybody.''
When contacted, David Morrison, attorney for the city of Rock Island, said, "Per standard policy, I cannot comment on pending litigation.''
Calls made to Raney Horticultural Inc./Raney Tree Care seeking comment from the company or its legal representation were not returned.
Newspaper accounts about that night state that Eric and Rachel Clem and their 2-year-old son, Wyatt, settled in a spot about 10 feet to the right of the oak tree. The limb that broke off, Rachel Clem said in a published report, was directly over them.
Eric Clem suffered injuries to his knees and has pain in his shoulder and elbow.
"This tragedy is now in the hands of the attorneys, and we have to let it play out,'' said Bustos. The Rock Island County Sheriff's Department is represented by the Rock Island County State's Attorney's office. "The (legal) process is in its infancy.''