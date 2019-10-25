DES MOINES — Almost one year ago, 11 Jews were murdered at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. It was the deadliest attack on Jews in American history.
Now, the state of Iowa has pronounced Oct. 27 “Anti-Semitism Awareness Day” in a proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“This is a very meaningful proclamation at a time when the levels of hate in our country are precipitously rising,” said Henry Karp, rabbi emeritus at Temple Emanuel in Davenport.
Of all religious-based hate crimes in the U.S., Jewish people and institutions were the most frequently targeted, according to FBI data. Anti-Jewish hate crimes accounted for about 60% of religious-based hate crime incidents.
The figures also show a 37% increase in antisemitic hate crimes in the U.S. between 2016 and 2017.
“It’s important people understand anti-Semitism, protect against anti-Semitism and be able to conduct business in life as they would any place in the world,” said Mark Finkelstein, community relations director at the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines. Karp praised Finkelstein for helping make the proclamation a reality.
“It’s needed by the Jewish community,” Finkelstein said. “We hope it serves as a way to institutionalize this as a means of educating about anti-Semitism.”
Estimates on the number of Jews in America vary. One recent estimate suggests that Iowa has about 5,450 Jewish residents, or about 0.20% of the state population.
Karp deplored anti-Semitism as one part of the scourge of hatred, which includes racism, misogyny, homophobia and Islamaphobia. Although he said Iowa has been “basically fortunate” to have relatively low incidence of anti-Semitism, he still hears stories of Jewish children being harassed in public schools.
Anti-Semitism, Karp added, is a bi-partisan problem “not just on the right, but also on the left.” He cited incidents such as the violent Tree of Life rampage, on the political right, as well as campus protests and anti-Semitic tropes from Democratic members of Congress on the political left.
“In the Quad-Cities, the National Alliance, a white supremacist hate group, is here in this community,” Karp said. “Hate in general is a serious issue for the state of Iowa.”