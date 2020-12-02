Online puppy scams spike in 2020, BBB reports

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased demand for pets and a spike in online pet scams.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises extreme caution when shopping for a pet online, especially in light of scammers’ evolving tactics.

The BBB warns that soon after cities and states began to impose tighter restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, the BBB Scam Tracker saw a spike in pet fraud reports with more than 3,200 reports received in 2020 from the U.S. and Canada.

Data from BBB Scam Tracker shows more reports about fraudulent pet websites in April than in the first three months of the year combined, according to a news release from the BBB.

Law enforcement and consumer advocates now say a person searching online for a new pet is extremely likely to encounter a scam listing or website.

Many fraudsters will tell would-be pet owners they cannot meet the animals before sending money. Petscams.com, which tracks and exposes these scams, recommends using another tool popularized by COVID-19 — video conferencing — to meet the animal and owner virtually before buying as a way of reducing scam vulnerability.

“COVID-19 has made for a long and uncertain year, and a ‘quarantine puppy’ or other pet has proven to be a comfort for many people, but it also has created fertile ground for fraudsters,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau. “Knowing the red flags associated with this scam can help consumers avoid heartache and losing their money.”

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0