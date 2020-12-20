 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Only a small chance of snow for Christmas, but it will be cold
topical
Q-C WEATHER REPORT

Only a small chance of snow for Christmas, but it will be cold

{{featured_button_text}}

There is a slight chance there may be some snow on the ground for Christmas Day, but for certain it will be cold.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be clear with highs in the lower 40s, meteorologist Zach Uttech said Sunday night.

Monday will be breezy with a west wind of 15-25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph during the daylight hours. 

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees before a cold front moves through.

“The cold front will be strong, and we’ll be down in the middle teens for a low Wednesday night into Thursday,” Uttech said. “Any moisture hanging behind the cold front could bring some snow. There’s a chance we could sneak it out.”

The chance for snow Wednesday is 30 percent between 8 p.m. and midnight. 

The high on Thursday, Christmas Eve, is expected to reach only 20 degrees with an overnight low of 10.

Christmas Day is expected to be clear with a high of 25 and an overnight low of 17.

The mercury moves back up into the 30s Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Local News

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

  • Updated

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Iowa Endures

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News