Only a small chance of snow for Christmas, but it will be cold

There is a slight chance there may be some snow on the ground for Christmas Day, but for certain it will be cold.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be clear with highs in the lower 40s, meteorologist Zach Uttech said Sunday night.

Monday will be breezy with a west wind of 15-25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph during the daylight hours.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees before a cold front moves through.

“The cold front will be strong, and we’ll be down in the middle teens for a low Wednesday night into Thursday,” Uttech said. “Any moisture hanging behind the cold front could bring some snow. There’s a chance we could sneak it out.”

The chance for snow Wednesday is 30 percent between 8 p.m. and midnight.

The high on Thursday, Christmas Eve, is expected to reach only 20 degrees with an overnight low of 10.

Christmas Day is expected to be clear with a high of 25 and an overnight low of 17.

The mercury moves back up into the 30s Saturday and Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.