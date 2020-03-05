Only about 100 people ride Bettendorf buses on a given Saturday. Should changes be made?

Schmidt said annual ridership on its weekday route service has been stable since fiscal 2018. Bettendorf's transit service hit a peak in fiscal 2013 with 202,462 weekday riders, but "has been on a steady decline since then to where we now have stabilized around 70,000," Schmidt said, adding that is a huge loss in transit users.

Nationwide bus ridership peaked around 2015 and began to decline in 2016 with the arrival of Uber and other ride-sharing companies, Garrow said. Bettendorf's ridership fell 33% in 2016.

In response, the city "right-sized the system" in 2017, decreasing its operational costs by 36% in 2017 amid a ridership decline of 20%, Schmidt said. Changes included cutting its fleet in half; consolidating six routes into five; and swapping the larger duty buses for smaller 21-passenger, light duty buses. It also shifted from half-hour cycles, or headways, to one-hour headways — meaning a bus now stops at a location once an hour vs. every half hour, a change officials said may have attributed to the recent decline.

The changes earned the city the Iowa Department of Transportation's 2018 Most Improved Urban Transit System of the Year award.

One of the city's growth opportunities may come from the TBK Bank Sports Complex and surrounding area, officials said.