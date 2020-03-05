Only about 100 people ride Bettendorf buses on a given Saturday. Should changes be made?

The number of people using Bettendorf's buses on weekdays has stabilized over the past three years, but only a fraction ride on Saturdays. That is leaving the future of Saturday's fixed routes in question.
Bettendorf City Council members are concerned about "buses driving in circles empty" as transit leaders explore ways to increase ridership and consider alternatives to serve Saturday riders.
"We're always looking at ways (the transit system) can run more efficiently and provide the best coverage for riders," Public Works Director Brian Schmidt said.
Data from the city shows ridership on the Saturday fixed route has dropped from 8,728 riders in fiscal year 2015 to 5,570 last year.
"When you look at the costs and the ridership (on Saturdays), is there a need for a fixed route?" Schmidt asked.
Mark Garrow, transit/garage manager, said the city's total annual ridership is about 75,000 rides on its fixed route system. "We have three times as much ridership on a weekday than Saturday," he said, estimating 300 riders on a single weekday vs. 100 on a single Saturday.
An average annual total of 543 riders have used Saturday Dial-A-Bus service, or paratransit service for people with disabilities, over the past five years. A city with a fixed route system is required to offer paratransit service.
Bettendorf operates its weekday fixed route service. It contracts with River Bend Transit for the Saturday fixed route service and Dial-A-Bus service Monday through Saturday. Its five-year contract with River Bend expires June 30.
Schmidt said by tracking ridership data, the department "can make intelligent decisions on changing routes." No changes are being considered yet.
The goal, he added, is to improve the system, respond to customers' needs and increase ridership, which can lead to increases in transit funding and revenues and lower operating costs.
Garrow said Bettendorf has a small system compared to Davenport and Rock Island County's MetroLINK. But there still is a need for public transit in Bettendorf.
A large number of riders are "transferring to and from other cities" for work, such as at Bettendorf employers in the Riverside Industrial Park or the Isle Hotel & Casino, or to attend Scott Community College. Dial-A-Bus is popular for doctor appointments or shopping excursions.
State and federal transit funding has declined over the past few years, too.
"When they start reducing subsidies, the city has to shoulder those costs," Schmidt said.
Bettendorf subsidizes 50% of its $1 million public transit budget.
Schmidt said annual ridership on its weekday route service has been stable since fiscal 2018. Bettendorf's transit service hit a peak in fiscal 2013 with 202,462 weekday riders, but "has been on a steady decline since then to where we now have stabilized around 70,000," Schmidt said, adding that is a huge loss in transit users.
Nationwide bus ridership peaked around 2015 and began to decline in 2016 with the arrival of Uber and other ride-sharing companies, Garrow said. Bettendorf's ridership fell 33% in 2016.
In response, the city "right-sized the system" in 2017, decreasing its operational costs by 36% in 2017 amid a ridership decline of 20%, Schmidt said. Changes included cutting its fleet in half; consolidating six routes into five; and swapping the larger duty buses for smaller 21-passenger, light duty buses. It also shifted from half-hour cycles, or headways, to one-hour headways — meaning a bus now stops at a location once an hour vs. every half hour, a change officials said may have attributed to the recent decline.
The changes earned the city the Iowa Department of Transportation's 2018 Most Improved Urban Transit System of the Year award.
One of the city's growth opportunities may come from the TBK Bank Sports Complex and surrounding area, officials said.
"We have a lot of people wanting to visit TBK or the restaurants out there — people who might not have the means to get there (without the bus)," Schmidt said. The complex's out-of-town visitors may also want bus service as a way to see the Quad-Cities, he added.
With the increased interest, the city might consider adding that area to the city's fixed route system, rather than dispatching there only when a rider calls for a pickup, what Garrow calls a "DR or deviation route."
They are considering a public hearing later this year, to hear from riders about what is and isn't working, Schmidt said.
"There still is a core group of riders who need transit services...," he said. "But there's a majority who choose not to use it."