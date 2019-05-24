Most graduates this time of year are just starting their lives. On Friday afternoon, three graduates of a different kind redeemed theirs.
Jacob Mendoza, Shawn Swanson and Keith Donahue, graduated from Scott County Mental Health Court. After three years, they are the first in the program's history.
The special court is designed for criminal offenders whose mental health may have been an underlying factor in their offense. The program is aimed at rehabilitation instead of incarceration, but the prospect of jail time looms for those unwilling to give their full effort treatment.
For the graduates, it's the start of a wider journey, with the skills and tools to stay strong and avoid what had happened before.
"I know this isn't the end of the journey, and I think that's probably why this graduation isn't as meaningful to me as it is to some people, because I know my journey's just started, and that's scary," Mendoza told the Mental Health Court team. "But I will always call upon you if I need, and I appreciate you always being there for me, and I appreciate what you've done."
Mendoza, who had been the longest-tenured participant in the Mental Health Court, made "tremendous progress" in the program, Judge Mark Smith said.
"I can tell you that over time, [he] has provided an indication to the other participants that this program was worthwhile."
Care Coordinator Courtney Stenzel also praised Mendoza's growth, saying she and the team were "so proud" of him and his progress. "I know this was not an easy program for you to come in and dive right into with a positive attitude," she said, saying that there were some struggles along the way. "But that's expected."
Now, Stenzel says, Mendoza beginning to find success, including full-time work and his own apartment.
"Problem-solving courts and mental health courts are designed to treat the primary reason that a person's involved in the court system, so address what we call criminogenic need, and we resolve that need to avoid the person from getting into that revolving door of the court system," District Director Waylyn McCulloh said. "Whereas under normal supervision, the person might meet with his probation officer once a month or twice a month, in this case the client is meeting in the courtroom once a week, meeting with the POs, and there's a real intensive supervision."
Mental Health Court comes with quick sanctions for issues, McCulloh said. Those could include increased contact with parole officers, changed treatment or even a short stay in jail or revocation of probation.
"It's closer to what you see in the juvenile court system, where the adult court really looks at public safety and of course that's in the proble- solving court, but it's also what's in the best interest of the individual," McCulloh said. "And so you do not have the same adversarial relationship in specialty court that you have in your traditional adult court."
While there is currently a moratorium on specialty courts in Iowa, Mental Health Court Judge Mark Smith requested Scott County Mental Health Court be granted an exemption. The state granted it.
"It takes a lot of hard work to get into this program, and that's what we tell people right off the bat," Judge Smith said. "It's easier to lay in a jail cell and do nothing than to work in our program."
Even if the individuals aren't allowed to continue in this program, Smith said, they still benefit from the ability of the community to address their issues.
Seventeen people are now in the program. To qualify, they must be a Seventh Judicial District court case, reside within Scott County and have a mental health diagnosis. Eligible charges are misdemeanors or non-violent felonies.
Swanson has also seen success through the program. The judge noted he had been willing to be part of a Salvation Army program that provides housing. "They require the participants to work in their facility, with sorting and other duties as part of their obligation to remain at the facility," Smith said, noting there are strict requirements for the Salvation Army housing. "So Shawn successfully completed that program. Not only that, but they hired him as a truck driver."
Since then, Swanson has transitioned to another job driving trucks.
Stenzel noted that Swanson defied the odds in terms of his age; statistics show males under the age of 24 often do not succeed in mental health courts, she said.
"It's difficult to follow this kind of structure, order and instruction. We took a gamble on you, and man did it pay off," she said. "Your future is so bright, and we're so proud of you."
Swanson told the court he was grateful for their assistance and the program. "When it first came to me, I had no idea about it and I was reluctant at first, but I was just ready to make a change," he said. "I wanted a harder path because I knew it would be better for me in the long run."
Donahue, the judge said, started out in the program "a bit anxious," willing to participate but unsure about his ability to complete the program. "I always tell them that the worst thing they can do is make a mistake and hide it or cover it up or lie about it," Smith said. "He's one of the individuals that's not only worked in this program for himself, but worked it for others, and gave back."
Stenzel joked Donahue made her look like a liar because she's told people that the program isn't easy, but is worth it. "And I feel like you made this program look easy," she said, noting he had done everything he was supposed to and would graduate without any sanctions. "You breezed through this program. ... I'm so proud of you for doing it, because it's not an easy program. But you were definitely in a place where you were committed to it."
Donahue, who wore a shirt to the graduation reading "People not Prisons," spoke frankly about his struggles with mental health. "It was a very consistent cycle. Several suicide attempts, a few where it almost happened, and I think if it wasn't for this program, I wouldn't be here today because I just didn't see the opportunity for recovery," he said. "If I'm struggling, I reach out. This last year, I hit mania for the first time, and I didn't try killing myself, I didn't end up being hospitalized. Courtney came over and checked on me, I reached out to different people that are there to help me, and I made it through.
"Three years ago, that would not have been the case."
Graduates received a framed certificate congratulating them, as well as a compass keychain from the Mental Health Court with a message: "Only you can choose your direction."