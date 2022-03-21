Ooooh that smell. The corpse-scented lily has bloomed at Quad City Botanical Center. It smells like rotting flesh.

Something stinks in the Quad Cities.

If you're wondering what death smells like, head over to the Quad City Botanical Center this week to see the rare voodoo lily in full bloom.

As hostas and daffodils poked through the soil Sunday, the voodoo lily welcomed the first day of spring by releasing its signature scent of death and decomposition at the botanical center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.

And the smell is about to get stronger. Two more voodoo lilies will bloom later this week for a trifecta of offensive odors.

A cousin to the larger and better-known corpse flower, the smaller voodoo lily is also called the devil's tongue. The dark purple plant is native to southeast Asia and stands about 3 feet tall. When in bloom, it releases the stench of rotting flesh to attract flies and other scavenging insects for pollination.

"We'll get about three days of strong smell, and then it will stay open for about a full week," said Heather Ballou, education manager for the Quad City Botanical Center. "Then it starts to wilt up and just falls over really fast. It likes to attract those carrion insects, anything that likes to have those dead and decaying insects to come and pollinate them.

"If you look inside there, you can see all of the pollen. They want to get the insects to go down in there, pollinate them and move onto the next flower," Ballou said as she gestured toward the giant center bloom.

Dean Kolander, 4, of Taylor Ridge, was visiting the botanical center with his mother and two sisters on Monday. As he moved closer to the pungent flower, he immediately plugged his nose, paused for a minute and stepped away.

"The flower will give off about three to four days of real strong, stinky odor," Ballou said. "C'mon in and smell it for yourself."

The Quad City Botanical Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

