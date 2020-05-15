Open for business in Scott Co, but early restaurant meals appear slow

A handful of regulars took their seats Friday morning at Family Restaurant in Davenport, but the place wasn't entirely ready.
The restaurant in the Village Shopping Center, west of NorthPark Mall, will officially open Saturday. Though they seated about a dozen people by 11 a.m., they were urging others who called to wait another day.
"We got some calls, and I told them tomorrow will be better," said manager Kristy Vice. "We have some things to do, like mark off the booths (to create proper distancing). We're also waiting on some supplies and some of our employees."
Customers are not required to wear masks, which would be impossible while eating, anyway. But Vice said Family Restaurant is taking other precautions.
"I try to get them (customers) to use hand sanitizer when they walk in," she said. "Employees wear masks."
Standing at the restaurant checkout, Vice's mask hung from her chin, and the nearby owner wore no mask.
At Village Corner Deli, 11th and Mound streets in the Village of East Davenport, the restaurant was resuming indoor dining Friday, having reduced the number of available tables. Four people were working behind the sandwich counter, and none was wearing a mask.
The nearby Rudy's Tacos also reopened Friday, but another popular lunch spot in the East Village, 11th Street Precinct, remained closed.
On its Facebook page, staff at 11th Street Precinct posted the following announcement Friday: "As you are probably aware, 50% capacity is permitted at this time in restaurants, however, given all the new guidelines, protocols, and recommendations to keep our guests safe, we at 11th Street don’t feel like it is the time to open our doors just yet.
"We want to be sure that each of our employees is trained about correct procedures & that everyone feels safe in our space. We promise we are opening soon."
Zeke’s Island Cafe in Bettendorf also plans to stick to carryout and delivery for now. The restaurant has received its liquor license and plans to offer drinks that way, too. On its Facebook page, it also announced its Hilltop location in Davenport has permanently closed.
Central Standard in Bettendorf also plans to continue carryout and delivery through the weekend.
