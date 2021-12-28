Opening of I-74 pedestrian path moved to spring

People wanting to use the new bicycle and pedestrian path on the recently opened Interstate 74 bridge will have to wait until spring, according to a news release from the city of Moline.
“We know many are eagerly awaiting the new path,” said communications and outreach coordinator for the I-74 Bridge Project Kristina Kuehling. “Construction is anticipated to be completed in the next several weeks, however, after careful consideration, the path will remain closed until the spring.”
That decision was made after consulting with public works staff in both Moline and Bettendorf, who believe it is important to determine the most efficient and safe snow and ice removal methods on the path over the course of this winter, without the complications of public access.
“It’s very likely there will be a bit of a learning curve on a completely new structure like this, and the safety of all pedestrians and bicyclists is our priority,” Kuehling said.
Quad-City Times