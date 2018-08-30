John Deere Road in Moline is scheduled to open in early October, six months earlier than originally planned.
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri on Thursday announced what many in the Quad Cities would call great news at the outset of a news conference on upcoming Moline road closures due to the Interstate 74 bridge project.
This is the third year of the $51 million contract to expand a 2.5-mile section of John Deere Road to six lanes from 38th Street to 70th Street. John Deere Road will be open in both directions completely in early October, Acri said.
"Six months early, six months ahead of plan," said Acri. "It’s huge. It’s really good news for the community."
Acri credited the Illinois Department of Transportation, city staff, contractor McCarthy Improvement and others for the upcoming opening.
"Everyone has been nimble and thoughtful and careful about planning and execution, and it’s all come together," she said.
Projections earlier this year had moved the opening to the end of the 2018 construction season, usually around Thanksgiving. On Thursday, it was moved forward again.
"Everyone will have the freedom of using John Deere Road in early October," Acri said.