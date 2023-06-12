One of the greatest operas of all time will be presented by Opera Quad Cities on Friday and Sunday, June 16 and 18, at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center, 3600 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.

“Don Giovanni,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, will be the eighth fully staged performance by the nonprofit opera since it was founded in 2001, Jon Schrader, board president, said.

Premiering in Prague in 1787, “Don Giovanni” tells the story of a young, arrogant and sexually promiscuous nobleman who abuses and outrages everyone else in the cast until he encounters something he cannot kill, beat up, dodge or outwit. The message is that those who do evil in life will face an evil end.

By fully staged, Schrader means a performance with sets, lighting, costumes, a cast of eight named characters and a chorus of 25, plus a 40-member orchestra of strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion, involving nearly 80 people total.

Audiences may recognize performers from the Genesius Guild, Music Guild or “the bank,” Schrader said, explaining that his day job is as a banker. He also directs the choir at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf.

Schrader’s part is short but pivotal. He dies within 30 seconds of his first entrance, but returns at the end as a ghost who drags Giovanni into hell.

The title role is played by Bin Peng, assistant professor of voice at Augustana College, Rock Island. His servant Leporello, played by Michael Callahan, of the Quad-Cities, delivers what is perhaps the opera’s most recognizable song, “The Catalog Aria.”

The cast is about evenly divided between the Quad-Cities and within a 60-mile radius, primarily Iowa City, Schrader said.

The opera will be 7:30-10:30 p.m. June 16 and 2-5 p.m. June 18. Admission is $30, $25 for seniors and free for students with ID.