Quad-City veterans are being asked to share stories and memories of their military service as part of a new oral history collection.
The storytelling initiative, known as Stories of Honor, is led by the Quad-City Times in partnership with the Davenport and Rock Island Public Libraries. The partners will hold listening sessions to gather and record the veterans' personal accounts. Their memories will be assembled into audio collections for the public's use to be housed at the two downtown libraries.
All military branches as well as veterans who served in war time or during peace are invited to join the effort.
To record an oral history, participants must attend one of three listening sessions scheduled. Sessions will be: 5:30-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Rock Island downtown branch; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Davenport downtown library; or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
You have free articles remaining.
Participants are asked to RSVP to indicate what session they will attend by calling the Times at 563-383-2375 or emailing newsroom@qctimes.com. Provide the veteran's name, telephone and address and the session you will attend. Include "Stories of Honor" in the subject line.
All veterans who participate will receive a free ticket to Military Night at the Quad-City Storm on Saturday, Nov. 9. The hockey game is sponsored by the Times.
At the listening sessions, veterans are encouraged to bring along military photographs and documents to be scanned and copied.