Orange Blossom Quilt Shop coming to Silvis

It’s December amid a pandemic, but the City of Silvis is still announcing new businesses coming to town.

At last Tuesday’s City Council meeting further expansion was announced as development agreements were approved or amended.

Soon to be filling a vacant building near Frank’s Pizzeria (711-1st Ave.) in downtown Silvis is the Orange Blossom Quilt Shop.

Silvis unanimously approved a development agreement that calls for the new business owned by William Strickland and run by his wife, Laura Strickland, to receive $20,000 to help renovate the building, and to be able to participate in the Silvis Facade Program in exchange for work being done on a building that has been dormant for more than a decade, and the opening of a new business there.

“We are going to provide an incentive for him to purchase the building and renovate it, which would be not only the quilt shop but a place where they make quilts,” Grafton said. “Absolutely it is (another step in the right direction.)