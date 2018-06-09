Iowa Department of Natural Resources staff from Washington, Iowa, were in Davenport on Thursday after receiving a call and a photo showing a bright orange flow in Crow Creek east of the Davenport Municipal Airport.
The DNR traced the discharge to a storm sewer in the River Cities Industrial Center north of the Interstate 80 and U.S. 61 interchange, according to a DNR statement.
On Friday, the DNR stated that Timber Industries dyed mulch from about 3:30-6 p.m. Thursday, and excess orange dye flowed into the storm sewer, then entered Crow Creek.
Field tests showed adequate oxygen in the creek and normal levels for ammonia and acidity. DNR staff did not see any dead fish.
The DNR said it will continue to investigate and consider appropriate enforcement action.
— Alma Gaul