A former Moline police officer, serving as chief in Albany, Illinois, continues to serve, despite being the subject of an emergency order of protection.
The order was entered Monday in Henry County against Wyatt Heyveart. He served for seven years in Moline and from 2007 to 2009 with the Federal Gang Task Force in the Davenport office.
Albany Mayor Brian Rowland said Wednesday that Heyveart was still serving in his role as chief, adding he was not notified of the court action.
"We're having a meeting with our attorney," the mayor said.
According to electronic court records, "... court finds that the respondent (Heyveart) has committed abuse ... and/or harassment as defined by (state law)."
Under the Illinois Domestic Violence Act, the accused typically have committed acts of domestic violence against family members or someone with whom they have a relationship. In those cases, surrender of firearms is mandatory and automatic, and peace officers are not exempt, a court official explained.
A court filing indicates the requirements of the Domestic Violence Act were met in Heyveart's case, but the accusations against him resulted in a "stalking, no contact order," which carries different consequences. No relationship existed between the two parties, so the firearm surrender is not automatic.
Absent a domestic relationship, a judge must specifically order the surrender of firearms in a stalking case, and no such order was entered in Heyveart's case.