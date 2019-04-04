Pre-orders for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley's 29th annual plant sale now are being accepted online.
To pre-order, visit www.plantsale.org through Monday, April 22. The website includes a catalog of annual flowers and planting recommendations. All pre-orders are eligible for a special drawing for a $500 gift certificate made possible through Heritage Landscape Design.
Any pre-order of $150 will be delivered to one specified location. Group orders are delivered as a group, but also separated into the individual orders. Each group order must select a coordinator. To order as a group contact Ally at asweeney@bbbs-mv.org or call 563-323-8006 and send the order with individual payments in by Friday, April 19.
Orders under $150 can be picked up at the Northwest Bank & Trust Tower in Davenport (Welcome Way and Kimberly Road) on May 3-6, or at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, 500 John Deere Road, Moline on May 2-4.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Plant Sale Week opens this year at UnityPoint Health, Moline, from Thursday, May 2, to Saturday, May 4. The Plant Sale is open at the Northwest Bank & Trust Tower in Davenport from Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 12. Hours at both sales are 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. each day.
The event is sponsored by Iowa American Water, Mel Foster Co. and Solutions Management Group.
For more information about BBBSMV, or to volunteer with the organization, go to www.bbbsmv.org. To volunteer at the Plant Sale contact Ally at 563-323-8006 or go to www.plantsale.org.