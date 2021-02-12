Ordering flowers for Valentine's Day? You'd better get moving

Valentine's Day is one of the biggest days of the year for Quad-City florists, but this year is going to be a little more difficult than years past.
"We have less people working now than probably any holiday we've ever had because our room is only so big," Trisha Engle, owner of K'nees Florists, said. "Before, I would hire people off the street to help with these things, but right now I'm not because I want to keep my staff safe."
K'nees Florists has a shop in both Davenport and Moline, but they do most of their flower prep in the Moline store.
Social distancing isn't the only COVID-19 related challenge facing K'nees Florists this Valentine's Day. Engle said the shop has recently been struggling to get all the merchandise they need to fill orders.
"Growers stopped growing; people stopped making vases, and so we are now seeing the residual effects of that," Engle said.
The shop had to close early last Mother's day, because they ran out of product.
"People are buying, which is great, because they want to support local businesses and because they can't go see their loved ones, so they send flowers, which we truly appreciate," Engle said, adding that she encourages people to put their orders in early to make sure they don't miss out.
Overall, Engle said the sales so far this year are down by about 18% from last year, and yet they still don't always have enough flowers to go around.
"I hate turning people away, but unfortunately, you have to when you run out of product."
Sally Mcgee, owner of Julie's Artistic Roses in Moine, said she hasn't seen any huge changes in flower supply because of the coronavirus, but that she has had to wait on vases and other supplies that she orders from China.
Mcgee also has had trouble getting certain supplies because of winter weather.
Delivery trucks aren't always able to reach the local suppliers in the snow, and it is difficult for the shops to deliver the prepared orders.
Mcgee also recommended ordering early to be sure florists have enough supplies and time to prepare and deliver the orders.
Mcgee and Engle also recommended buying floral arrangements directly from local florists, instead of using order gathering companies.
Order gatherers are websites that charge customers for their orders, then send those orders to local florists and only give the local shops a percentage of what the order costs.
“There are so many different aspects of this industry that people are unaware of,” Engle said. She said many websites sell flowers online, but they can't all be trusted.
“Make sure you know who you’re ordering from. People will think, ‘I’m going to get my mom a dozen roses for $30,’ but they don’t realize it’s going to come in a box, and it’s going to come from FedEx, and it’s not going to be designed," she said. "Then they’re disappointed, because they don’t understand what they’re getting.”
Mcgee agreed, saying that the best way to make sure you're getting the flowers you want is to call a local florist.
"If you want the best for your money, you use your local florist," Mcgee said.