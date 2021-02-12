Ordering flowers for Valentine's Day? You'd better get moving

Valentine's Day is one of the biggest days of the year for Quad-City florists, but this year is going to be a little more difficult than years past.

"We have less people working now than probably any holiday we've ever had because our room is only so big," Trisha Engle, owner of K'nees Florists, said. "Before, I would hire people off the street to help with these things, but right now I'm not because I want to keep my staff safe."

K'nees Florists has a shop in both Davenport and Moline, but they do most of their flower prep in the Moline store.

Social distancing isn't the only COVID-19 related challenge facing K'nees Florists this Valentine's Day. Engle said the shop has recently been struggling to get all the merchandise they need to fill orders.

"Growers stopped growing; people stopped making vases, and so we are now seeing the residual effects of that," Engle said.

The shop had to close early last Mother's day, because they ran out of product.