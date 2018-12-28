A single heart has united two families forever.
The tears began to flow Friday as Lisa Bragg and her children stepped into the Scott Emergency Communications Center to meet Ken Vogelsong, the Ohio transplant recipient who received her son, Markus Abbott's heart after his death in January.
Flanked by their families, Bragg and Vogelsong hugged like old friends. As they sat together at the Davenport dispatch center, the families spoke in hushed tones sharing stories, asking questions and reminiscing about the donor who brought them together.
"This is my Christmas present," Bragg said.
"As is mine," said Vogelsong, who traveled 5½ hours from his home in Sherwood, Ohio, to meet the Bettendorf family whose donation has given him a second chance at life.
Vogelsong, who was joined by his wife Jamie and daughters, Nevada, 12, and Liberty, 9, was nervous and excited to meet his new family. "I always thought if I was lucky enough (to have a transplant), meeting the family was something I would want to do. I want to tell her face to face 'Thank you,'" he said just minutes before Bragg arrived. "She is my family and her family is my family now."
Bragg shared the same sentiment after they met. Escorted by her children, 7-year-old daughter Myrackle Bragg, and sons Adrian Bell, 13, and Justin Rial, 26, Bragg said "It's nice to see him, talk to him and have a hug."
Under the assistance of the Iowa Donor Network and Lifebanc of Ohio, Bragg and Vogelsong first corresponded by letters. That was followed by emails, texts and finally a phone call in which they decided to meet. Their meeting was organized by the network, which facilitated the organ donation. Vogelsong received his transplant at Cleveland Clinic.
Bragg's daughter brought her teddy bear that played a recording of Markus' heartbeat before he died. Bragg made 20 bears for her family — but not one for herself. As an unexpected gift, Vogelsong gave the family a teddy bear with his new heartbeat recorded unaware they had a similar one. The four Bragg family members also got a chance to listen with a stethoscope to Vogelsong's heart beating.
Also a surprise was the emergency personnel on hand including paramedics, medical staff and the dispatcher who had been involved in Abbott's medical call and in ER at Genesis Medical Center.
Bragg was overcome with emotion as she met one of the ER nurses, whom she immediately remembered. "It was just like time sat still and took me right back to that day," she said later.
Bragg said her son died from an overdose "but still was able to help so many people."
"He wasn't a bad person, he made a bad decision," she said, adding she was thankful for the emergency personnel's efforts.
Among them was Kathryn Hale, the dispatcher, who was thrilled to see the reunion. "I took the phone call for subject down and dispatched fire and Medic," she said, adding she rarely gets to see the final outcome. "This is just amazing, I was so inspired by what one person can do by being a donor."
Davenport Fire Department Paramedics Jeremy Shirk and Tera Jackson, who handled the initial call, also were honored to be involved. "We've never been a part of anything like this," Shirk said.
Jackson added the positive outcome for the donor recipient "reminds us why we do our job."
Abbott was a registered organ, eye and tissue donor, whose donations saved five people's lives. "I've been in contact with three of them, including Ken," she said.
She hopes to unite all the recipients at next summer's Quad-City Times Bix 7 in honor of her son's love of running.
"I'm so thankful for the family," Vogelsong said. Diagnosed in 2010 with dilated cardiomyopathy — an enlarged heart muscle, his condition had worsened to the point in October 2017 that he was hospitalized on a defibrillator waiting for a donor heart.
"My family is aware of heart transplants," he said, adding he lost his 15-year-old brother in 1992 from the same condition. "That was weighing on my family's consciousness."
After Abbott's death, it was discovered he had hepatitis C, a disease of the liver. But despite the diagnosis, his heart was flown immediately to Cleveland Clinic, where Vogelsong became the hospital's first-ever transplant recipient of a heart from someone with hepatitis C.
"It feels good," he said right after meeting Bragg. "I got to show her my appreciation and gratitude for what Markus did for my family."