Organizers cancel Kwik Star Criterium because of COVID-19 concerns

The Kwik Star Criterium, the annual Memorial Day weekend tradition race by the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club for more than 50 years, has been canceled for 2020.
“In order to ensure the safety of everyone, it is our desire to act as prudently as possible in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, we have made the decision to cancel this year’s Kwik Star Criterium,” said Race Director Tom Schuler.
The Kwik Star Criterium will return to the Village of East Davenport on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021.
The Kwik Star Criterium was first run as the Moline Criterium in 1965 and has evolved over the years, eventually landing on Memorial Day in 1975. Since then it has joined with other area races to form the Memorial Day Weekend Bicycle Races series.
In 2014 the race moved to its current location in the Village of East Davenport and features a challenging hilly circuit.
George Simpson of Fort Collins, Colorado, wins by a wide margin during men's pro race of the Kwik Star Criterium on Monday at the Village of East Davenport.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Jeannie Kuhajek of Crystal Lake, Ill, Alijah Beatty of Washington, Iowa, and Vanessa Curtis of Iowa City take their places on the awards podium after the women's pro race of the Kwik Star Criterium on Monday.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Cyclists make the corner of Hillcrest and Glenwood Avenues during the men's pro race of the Kwik Star Criterium.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Racers in the men's pro race approach the finish line mid-race during the Kwik Star Criterium Race in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Cyclists take off from the start of the fat tire bike race at the Kwik Star Criterium on Monday.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Gwen Ingles of Lakewood, Colorado rounds the final corner before the start/finish line during the women's pro race of the Kwik Star Criterium Race in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Spectators at a home on East 11th Street watch racers in the women's pro race pass by during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A 10-month old Juniper Rose of Davenport rings her bell to cheer on passing cyclists during the men's pro race of the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
George Simpson of Fort Collins, Colorado, Bryan Gomez of New York, New York, and Josh Johnson of Fort Wayne, Indiana celebrate on the podium, having finished first through third respectively, during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Jeannie Kuhajek of Crystal Lake, Illinois crosses the finish line to win the women's pro race during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
George Simpson of Fort Collins, Colorado passes the finish line in the finals laps of the men's pro race during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Jonas Winn of Rock Island races in the fat tire bike race during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Kids race in the ages 3-4 bracket race during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
George Simpson of Fort Collins, Colorado makes the turn at Hillcrest and Glenwood Avenues during the men's pro race of the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Racers in the men's pro race make the corner at Hillcrest and Glenwood Avenues during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
The men's pro race takes off from the start at the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Racers in the men's pro race head uphill early in the race at the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A crash unfolds behind second and third place finishers Bryan Gomez of New York, New York and Josh Johnson of Fort Wayne, Indiana during the men's pro race during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Cyclist Ryan Aitcheson hits the ground after being wrapped up in a crash forcing Jake Magee into the barrier during the men's pro race at the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Cyclist Jake Magee crashes into a barrier after being tangled up by Ryan Aitcheson during the men's pro race of the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Cyclist Jake Magee is attended to after a crash during the men's pro race of the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Cyclist Jake Magee, right, confronts Peter Olejniczak of Roseville, Minnesota to accuse him of causing a crash during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Cyclists in the men's pro race cross the finish line a few laps in during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Young cyclists compete in races down the main straightaway on East 11th Avenue during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Young cyclists get piled up in an accident after one of the kids races during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Medals are seen being handed out to kids racing during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Spectators upstairs at Rudy's Tacos watch the men's pro race during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Cyclists in the men's pro race round the corner at Hillcrest and Glenwood Avenues during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Cyclists in the men's pro race make the turn to go downhill during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Tim Nelson of Davenport rides in the fat-tire bike race during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Jenny Reed of Charlotte, Iowa rides in the fat-tire bike race during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Walter Blackman, 13, of Bettendorf rides a wheelie across the finish line of the fat-tire bike race during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Jeremiah Johnson of Moline celebrates with a beer after finishing the fat-tire bike race during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
A racer in the men's pro race cycles uphill during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Cyclists in the men's pro race compete during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Spectators watch the men's pro race during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Racers in the men's pro race cross the finish line with just a few laps to go during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Racers in the men's pro race cross the finish line with just a few laps to go during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Josh Johnson of Fort Wayne, Indiana is interviewed after coming in third place of the men's pro race during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Bryan Gomez of New York, New York is interviewed after coming in second in the men's pro race during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
George Simpson of Fort Collins, Colorado is interviewed after winning the men's pro race during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
George Simpson of Fort Collins, Colorado hugs teammate Bryan Gomez of New York, New York, after the two come in first and second in the men's pro race at the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Bryan Gomez of New York, New York, left, and Josh Johnson of Fort Wayne, Indiana shake hands after finishing second and third respectively, during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
George Simpson of Fort Collins, Colorado, Bryan Gomez of New York, New York, and Josh Johnson of Fort Wayne, Indiana celebrate on the podium, having finished first through third respectively, during the Kwik Star Criterium in the Village of East Davenport on Monday, May 29, 2017.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Jarret Oldham riding for the First Internet Bank Cycling team, raises his arms in victory as he crosses the finish line to win the Men's Pro Category 1 and 2 race, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Quad-Cities Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
Westley Quijas 8 of Davenport pedals hard and wins the kid race, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Quad-Cities Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
Molly Clark-Oien of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, raises her hand in victory as she crosses the finish line in the women's pro race at Monday's Kwik Star Criterium.
John Schultz
Riders gets squirted by fans and spectators in an effort to cool them down in the high heat and humidity of Monday's Kwik Star Criterium.
John Schultz
A pack of 88 riders begin the Men's Pro Category 1 & 2 and start the climb up the Hillcrest Ave. hill, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
Halfway though the Faterium race at Monday's Kwik Star Criterium, riders were required to stop and eat a handful of saltine crackers, then go on to finish the race.
John Schultz
Jarret Oldham, riding for the First Internet Bank Cycling team, celebrates his victory after winning the Men's Pro Category 1 and 2 race of Monday's Kwik Star Criterium.
John Schultz
Men's Pro winner Jarret Oldham (L) congratulates teammate Ryan Knapp on third place, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Quad-Cities Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
Men's Pro winner Jarret Oldham (L) congratulates teammate Ryan Knapp on third place, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Quad-Cities Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
The start of the Men's category 3 race along 11th Street, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
Chris Creed, owner of Gateway Harley Davidson Trek U25 team from St. Louis, throws water on riding members of the Men's Pro Category 3 race, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
Luke Feuerhelm with Above & Beyond Cancer Junior Cycling Team, gets water squirted on him to cool him down, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
The chase group in the Women's Pro race pass the start finish line, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in
John Schultz
Riders take a drink and cool off as they pass the half way point in the Women's Pro race, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
Riders use their water bottles to cool themselves off near the halfway point of the Women's Pro race, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
Molly Clark-Oien raises her arm in victory in the Women's Pro race, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
Hazel Roeser 3 of Bettendorf walks herself and her bike to victory in the three-year-old race, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
Racers participating in the Faterium race prep before their race, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
Faterium participants are required to stop half way through the race and eat a handful of saltine crackers, then continue the race, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
Men's Pro racers group together as they attack the Hillcrest Ave. hill, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
The racers in the Men's Pro race stay close together early in the 75 lap race, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
A rider trailing behind the pack looks behind him in the Men's Pro race, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
Jarret Oldham raises his arms in victory as he crosses the start finish line of the Men's Pro race, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
Riders in the Women's Pro race pass over the start finish line, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
Women racers are a blurr as they ride along 11th Street, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
Faterium riders wait for everyone to show up to start the race, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
Men's Pro riders make the turn off Hillcrest at the top of the hill, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
The pack of Men's Pro riders ascend Hiillcrest Ave. hill as fans watch from the shady grass, Monday, May 28, 2018, during the Kwik Star Criterium held in the East Village of Davenport.
John Schultz
