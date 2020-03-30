Organizers cancel Kwik Star Criterium because of COVID-19 concerns

The Kwik Star Criterium, the annual Memorial Day weekend tradition race by the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club for more than 50 years, has been canceled for 2020.

“In order to ensure the safety of everyone, it is our desire to act as prudently as possible in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, we have made the decision to cancel this year’s Kwik Star Criterium,” said Race Director Tom Schuler.

The Kwik Star Criterium will return to the Village of East Davenport on Memorial Day, May 31, 2021.

The Kwik Star Criterium was first run as the Moline Criterium in 1965 and has evolved over the years, eventually landing on Memorial Day in 1975. Since then it has joined with other area races to form the Memorial Day Weekend Bicycle Races series.

In 2014 the race moved to its current location in the Village of East Davenport and features a challenging hilly circuit.

Quad-City Times​

