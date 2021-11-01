Orion board reviews options for improved village hall

WHAT WE KNOW: Trustees voted in October to hire civil engineers Klingner and Associates to do a feasibility study of what to do about the village hall -- a new building or a renovation -- for up to $10,000.

WHAT'S NEW: The Orion board talked Monday about pros and cons of various approaches to the village hall issue, concluding that village president Jim Cooper would get changes to a proposed floor plan for a new building as well as meet with the board for the Coulter Trust to get an indication of what plan or plans they would support. From there, Klingner consultants would come back with a recommendation for a better village hall "and then we'll move forward." Trustee Steve Newman presented highlights of the various options, noting that there are "lots of options and lots of variables. It's hard to keep straight what's going on." Cooper also noted the village had talked for years about forming a park district to build a new rec center. "A park district is something we need to look at again," he said.