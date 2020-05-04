Orion cancels annual cleanup days in town

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion has been holding cleanup days following the village-wide yard sales in the spring, but this year there aren't any garage sales.
WHAT'S NEW: Trustees voted 6-0 Monday not to have cleanup days this year. They wanted to spare village employees the risk of injury because of lifting awkward articles being thrown out. Village President Jim Cooper said Peterson Disposal wasn't interested in providing the service, and Millenium offered a cost of $355 per dumpster, and he was figuring on six dumpsters, leaving dumpsters at the village's landscape waste site for residents to bring their items there. Cooper said it would probably have to be manned to ensure only appropriate items were left. Village Clerk Lori Sampson said people would bring items at off-hours or at night and it would be things that are not accepted. Trustees agreed, and Neal Nelson made the motion to discontinue the service, amending his motion to say cease for this year only. "It's a nice service, but I don't know why we're paying for the cost," he said. "We have an opportunity to curtail that service this year."
WHAT'S NEXT: Cooper asked the board how it would feel about honoring high school seniors with a parade around town on May 17, the day that would have been graduation. Residents would stand in their yards and wave. According to Cooper, the high school principal said the school would hand out diplomas in very small groups and would like to have the village's permission for a parade of vehicles. "I personally would be in favor of it," Cooper said. "It's a great way to honor these seniors." He said the board couldn't vote on it because it wasn't on the agenda, and he would want to check with the superintendent and make sure it didn't violate any of the governor's rules. "Basically they're just asking for our blessing that this is OK," he said.
Cooper also obtained trustees' consensus to keep Love Park closed to various individuals wanting to play catch with their children. It was felt things could get out of control and pretty soon there could be a pickup game.
No action was expected following a closed session to talk about real estate, having to do with a future village hall. The present village hall has run out of storage space.
