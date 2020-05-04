Orion cancels annual cleanup days in town

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion has been holding cleanup days following the village-wide yard sales in the spring, but this year there aren't any garage sales.

WHAT'S NEW: Trustees voted 6-0 Monday not to have cleanup days this year. They wanted to spare village employees the risk of injury because of lifting awkward articles being thrown out. Village President Jim Cooper said Peterson Disposal wasn't interested in providing the service, and Millenium offered a cost of $355 per dumpster, and he was figuring on six dumpsters, leaving dumpsters at the village's landscape waste site for residents to bring their items there. Cooper said it would probably have to be manned to ensure only appropriate items were left. Village Clerk Lori Sampson said people would bring items at off-hours or at night and it would be things that are not accepted. Trustees agreed, and Neal Nelson made the motion to discontinue the service, amending his motion to say cease for this year only. "It's a nice service, but I don't know why we're paying for the cost," he said. "We have an opportunity to curtail that service this year."