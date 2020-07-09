Orion cancels annual Labor Day weekend fest

ORION — Orion Fall Fest has been canceled for Labor Day weekend because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fall Fest committee said Thursday in a news release it made the right choice based on current circumstances.

The popular festival features a parade, Miss Main Street pageant, a car show, a carnival, arts and crafts, a pork chop dinner, a pie contest and auction, a street dance, free entertainment and much more. The goal has been to provide an opportunity to finish the summer and celebrate the coming of the fall season, according to the committee. Friendships have been celebrated and class reunions have brought people from all over together.

Organizers said they wanted to be safe, to remain healthy and to contain the spread of the virus so the community could move forward with fewer opportunities for its spread.

They also noted concern for the safety of the many volunteers and vendors affiliated with the fest. Vendors who have pre-paid to participate in the 2020 event will be contacted by a festival representative.