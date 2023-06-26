Orion farmers Aaron and Dave Kunert were recognized at the Orion Area Food Pantry board meeting for their efforts in directing Bayer Fund America's Farmers Grow Communities donations to the Orion-area food pantry.

The pantry received an award of $5,000 from Bayer Fund America's Farmers Grow Communities from Aaron Kunert's entry this year, while an award of $2,500 was received from Dave Kunert's entry in 2015.

America's Farmers Grow Communities, a Bayer Fund program, partners with farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits to help their communities. Through the program, farmers enroll for the chance to direct a $5,000 donation to the local eligible nonprofit organization of their choice.

The $5,000 donation will be used to help provide food to those experiencing food insecurity in the community, including children, through the pantry's backpack program.

In addition, the board also recognized Aaron's father, Dave Kunert, who provided the pantry with a $2,500 donation from the program in 2015.

Since 2010, the America's Farmers programs have awarded nearly $65 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America.

Last August, farmers entered a contest for the chance to direct a donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and other groups that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.

To learn more about how America's Farmers are making an impact, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com.