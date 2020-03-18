Orion finds silver lining in e-learning necessity

WHAT'S NEW: Superintendent Joe Blessman told school board members repeatedly Wednesday that e-learning was only "meant to earn back a snow day here and there" and not for months and months of lessons. Material presented in e-learning setting would be reviewed in class "if and when you come back," and students would be responsible for it on a final exam. Nevertheless, he said a "silver lining" might be that teachers who probably would never have made e-learning part of their repertoire could be teaching in new ways. "It may really add to our curriculum," he said. He also said the district may begin doing some of their summer projects on the building if the hiatus goes on indefinitely or if it's weeks at a time. High school principal Nathan DeBaillie said teacher Sara Kershaw is assigning a cross-curricular project, "Stay Sharp, Orion" in which students are asked to create videos of how to do things such as how to cook, how to play the violin or how to walk around the farm.