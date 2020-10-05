Orion gets plans for 7th Street reconstruction

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion trustees have been pondering improvements on 5th Street and 7th Street.

WHAT'S NEW: It's up to the board to move forward on 7th Street construction after Shane Larson of Hutchison Engineering presented plans for that project Monday night. The work calls for removing existing pavement and aggregate and putting in six inches of new rock then three inches of asphalt. Following mention of heavy truck traffic by Trustee Steve Newman, Larson said they might increase the asphalt thickness to four to six inches. The existing road is 35 feet wide, and the plans call for a 30-foot width plus a new five-foot sidewalk on the east side of the road. The sidewalk would ultimately connect to sidewalk on the north side of 15th Street and to future sidewalk on 5th Street. Total estimated cost of the project is $794,371 including labor, materials and profit. Village president Jim Cooper said the board would decide on the project "very quickly."

WHAT'S NEXT: The board approved a parking lot design for 58 spaces at Love Park. There will be four handicapped parking spaces, a walkway on the west side of the lot, lights and a chain link fence to discourage children from entering the parking lot for balls.

Before adjournment, Cooper said he was working on a new possible revenue source that would be "a substantial increase in annual revenue that would not be on the shoulders of the taxpayers." He said he was not yet prepared to give details. The board also voted to keep the village hall closed through November 2 due to COVID-19; village clerk Lori Sampson said the food pantry will need to come up with something different than having people pick up items in the parking lot.

