Orion hears resident's ideas for splash pad, dog park

WHAT WE KNOW: The village of Orion purchased four acres at Love Park in 2019, some of which it intends to use for an expanded parking lot.
WHAT'S NEW: Resident Jenny Eckhardt approached the board Monday saying towns that are smaller than Orion offer such amenities as splash pads and dog parks. She offered to help raise funds for such projects and said she knew of other people who would also be willing to work. She also suggested grants, but Mayor James Cooper said Orion's percentage of low to moderate income is so low the town doesn't qualify for grants. Noting she grew up in Orion and moved back seven years ago, Eckhardt said she remembered taking the bus out to Hillcrest Recreation to swim. "It just feels like we're missing some of those activities," she said. She said having a dog park could teach socialization skills. Cooper initially said obstacles included finding the space for the activities and insuring them, but he ultimately said they merited consideration. "Everyone look this over and if we have any opportunity to move forward on this, we'll give it consideration," he said. "I appreciate you coming; don't be a stranger."
WHAT'S NEXT: Noting the new base on the 7th Street construction project is undergoing nuclear density testing before any asphalt work, Trustee Neal Nelson said residents should be reassured. "Yes, it is delayed, but we are building a road that will hold up," he said. The 11th Avenue project is not to start until after Labor Day and Trustee Mel Drucker said there is some concern about a shortage of union labor. He said they are working on meeting with the contractor to ensure it doesn't go as late in the year as the 12th Avenue project went years ago.