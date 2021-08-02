Orion hears resident's ideas for splash pad, dog park

WHAT'S NEW: Resident Jenny Eckhardt approached the board Monday saying towns that are smaller than Orion offer such amenities as splash pads and dog parks. She offered to help raise funds for such projects and said she knew of other people who would also be willing to work. She also suggested grants, but Mayor James Cooper said Orion's percentage of low to moderate income is so low the town doesn't qualify for grants. Noting she grew up in Orion and moved back seven years ago, Eckhardt said she remembered taking the bus out to Hillcrest Recreation to swim. "It just feels like we're missing some of those activities," she said. She said having a dog park could teach socialization skills. Cooper initially said obstacles included finding the space for the activities and insuring them, but he ultimately said they merited consideration. "Everyone look this over and if we have any opportunity to move forward on this, we'll give it consideration," he said. "I appreciate you coming; don't be a stranger."