Orion hires firm to help with 12-year TIF extension

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion's TIF 1 was formed in 2002 and is due to expire December 31, 2025. The village has been talking about a 12-year extension of the TIF for years. In a TIF, the various taxing districts forego the added increment of property taxes beyond the base year as assessments increase, which is saved for economic development or used to reimburse the developer.

WHAT'S NEW: Trustees on Monday voted 5-0 to adopt an ordinance approving a professional services agreement with Jacob & Klein and The Economic Development Group for $7,500 to seek a legislative extension of the TIF. Finance chairman Steve Newman said one of the firm's primary duties would be to draw up all the documents and get everything in place to go to the taxing districts and work out agreements for the extension. He said the TIF includes from the business district west including undeveloped lots being sold by Mel Foster.

WHAT'S NEXT: After last month's reports of incidents at Orion parks, trustees discussed police staffing and putting additional cameras in the parks. Newman said one possibility would be to hire a third police officer to patrol the village, and he is wondering if Orion and Cambridge could share an officer. "We're both in exactly the same situation where it's difficult getting people to cover part-time shifts," he said. "It's a little bit more palatable from a financial standpoint." He said he's floated the idea past the Henry County sheriff's department where both towns contract from, but hasn't heard back yet. The board also talked about adding a camera at Central Park and two or three at Love Park--near bathrooms, on a pole outside center field and in the parking lot. Buildings and grounds chairman Bob Mitton will get prices. Newman said putting more teeth in village ordinances--"one or two strikes and you're out"--is also key. Mayor Jim Cooper said in talking with village attorney John Ames, he learned a letter can be written to the state's attorney and the probation department banning miscreants from Orion village parks for a year. "That's an avenue that we can certainly try to go after," he said.