Orion holds off on 11th street in order to plan for truck route

WHAT'S NEW: Trustees were set to approve 11th Avenue plans for the bid process on Monday but held off to give the engineer time to prepare an alternate bid to add an inch more to the asphalt thickness. The reason given is that 11th Avenue is a designated truck route and the additional wear and tear might cause the area to settle over time. The engineer admitted that the 8 inches of rock and 3 inches of asphalt was the bare minimum he would use on the road. He will prepare a plan with an alternate bid to compare the added cost and get it to trustees before their March 15 meeting. He said if 3 inches was $77,000, then a total of 4 inches would probably be not one-third more but 20% more. Trustee Mel Drucker noted they are trying to get bids for this construction season.

WHAT'S NEXT: Also tabled was a plan to change the clerk's position from elected to appointed. Village attorney John Ames was directed to write an ordinance to make the change, however. The goal is to have someone well-trained and planning to continue in the job over the long haul when longtime village clerk Lori Sampson retires. Sampson noted she is already on the ballot for the spring election, but she agreed the board could appoint someone to replace her if she retires before her four-year term is up. Village president Jim Cooper said he would have Ames prepare an ordinance that the board could vote on a month after the election. Cooper also said he'd been contacted by a man who wanted to sell CBD products in his store, and Cooper found out the pharmacy has been selling them for "probably a couple years" as long as the customer is over 21. Drucker said a pharmaceutical salesman told him they should not be concerned, that the products are non-hallucinatory and do a lot of good for a lot of people. Trustee Neal Nelson agreed that the products are beneficial to people that utilize and need them. Cooper said there was nothing in village ordinances to prohibit the sale of CBD products. "I don't see any reason why we have to take any action on it," he concluded.