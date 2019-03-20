WHAT WE KNOW: Orion High School recently installed sensors in restrooms to detect vaping; they ring into the principal's and superintendent's phones. They went off twice Wednesday. Middle school principal Scott Briney said his building could use the equipment, too. The sensors cost $800 each and were paid for through donations.
WHAT'S NEW: Marty Morris with the Future Green Energy Consortium told board members about the new organization brought about by the Triple "I" state school associations. The non-for-profit renewable energy consortium could expand to all 852 school districts in the state. A three-tiered approach would permit the district to save 15 percent on its electric bill of $30,000 to $35,000 per year by signing up at the first level. Districts could recruit residents and businesses in Illinois to sign up for a two-year commitment for 10 percent savings (with the district reaping five percent savings) at the second level. At the third level, the district would install renewable energy--currently solar--at their facility for additional savings. The consortium would take care of all the maintenance. He said so far since the school board convention in November, 180 districts are interested, ten have signed up and four of those 10 are starting phase two sign-ups.
WHAT'S NEXT: The energy consortium wasn't on the agenda as an action item but Superintendent Joe Blessman asked the board to think of their questions and consider it.
LISA HAMMER