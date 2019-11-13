CAMBRIDGE – An Orion man has filed suit against the village of Cambridge seeking $50,000 or more in compensation for a fall he suffered in November of 2018 on village property.
Dwayne E. Witt alleges that about 8:45 a.m. November 30, 2018 he was required to report for jury duty at the Henry County Courthouse when he slipped and fell on the sidewalk at 307 West Center Street, which is the address of the courthouse.
According to the suit, the sidewalk was covered in ice from a melting pile of snow which the village had placed near the sidewalk. The suit states the plaintiff was exercising reasonable care for his own safety when he slipped on the ice, causing unspecified injuries.
The lawsuit maintains the village left the sidewalk in a dangerous condition when it knew or should have known that it would not be noticed by pedestrians exercising reasonable care for their own safety. It states the village failed to warn pedestrians of the dangerous condition.
The suit seeks “an amount to satisfy the jurisdictional limitation of this court and such additional amounts as the jury and the court shall deem proper and additionally, costs of said suit.”
Village administrator Steve Brown on Wednesday declined comment.
The suit was filed Tuesday. No hearing dates have been set.