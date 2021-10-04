Orion may crack down on underage ATV drivers

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion has an ordinance allowing drivers 18 and older to use golf carts and ATVs on village streets.

WHAT'S NEW: Trustee Steve Newman said Monday that Sheriff's Deputy Chad Baze has taken some action recently regarding underage drivers on ATVs and golf carts. "To parents, it may seem harmless to let your kids hop on those, but the problem is that if Chad catches you, you're going to have an uncomfortable conversation in your house and it may lead to you not getting your driver's license at 16." Trustee Mel Drucker noted saddle-type ATVs are not authorized on village streets for drivers of any age. Trustee Bob Mitton said the village could pull the plug on the ordinance overall. "We talked about removing them totally," he said. "That's what we said when we first started this: if it's not done correctly, then remove it."

WHAT'S NEXT: Trustees voted Monday to change the village clerk position to an appointed basis rather than elected. Clerk Lori Sampson is retiring Oct. 29 after 45 years on the job. The deputy clerk will also be appointed. Anticipating Sampson's retirement, the board had hired someone five years ago to work hand-in-hand with her, but that person is unable to work now due to illness. The board has now hired a couple of people for village hall. "Lori went out of her way to train them," siad Village President Jim Cooper. "That's really why we made these ordinance changes." He also explained that the board realized that someone with "absolutely no experience" but a lot of friends in the community could run for village clerk and get elected, putting the village in "a very difficult situation."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0