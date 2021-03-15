Orion parks may reopen to big events

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion's parks have been closed to big events since last spring due to COVID.

WHAT'S NEW: Village President Jim Cooper discussed a conversation he'd had with Henry County Emergency Management Director Mat Schnepple about opening parks in the current phase four. Cooper said the guidance he got was that municipalities can ask people to gather and families can all sit together, but try to be separated from other families by 30 feet. There are no penalties for exceeding the state's recommendations, however. The board said for the upcoming Easter egg hunt, they might suggest limiting the number of children and recommend that everyone wear masks. Other activities that may take place in Central Park this year include the high school's academic award night, the middle school's graduation ceremony, a 4th of July event and the Fall Festival.

Jennifer Johnson, board member of the Orion Education Foundation, asked about using Central Park for an event to take the place of the organization's spring gala. The new event would be held Aug. 21 with a rain date of Aug. 28 and would include food, alcohol and a live auction. Board members said they didn't know if the area would be in phase four or phase five by then, but the corresponding guidelines would apply.