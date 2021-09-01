 Skip to main content
Orion prepares for 49th Fall Festival
  • Updated
090419-mda-nws-orioncommband-01a

Orion's Community Band performs its "Name That Tune" show during the 2019 Orion Fall Festival. Last fall's event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Todd Mizener

ORION — Labor Day weekend means the fun and fanfare of the Fall Festival happening in Orion.

The event is taking place after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic. Activities include carnival rides, a food tent, arts and crafts, street dances, an ice cream social, strawberry shortcake dessert, a parade, church service, car and tractor shows, a pork chop dinner, Pinewood Derby cars, Miss Main Street Orion pageant, community band performances and kids events.

The event will kick off with the annual pie auction that raised nearly $22,000 in 2019 when Bonnie VanHouotte's autumn apple pie won first place and was bought by Tom Weber of Osco Tank for $900.

The theme of the annual parade is "We're Back, America Strong." The parade starts at noon Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Orion Middle School, which is a change of time and location.

Community members are encouraged to voice their support of community on the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/OrionFallFestival. Deena Johnson, longtime community volunteer, is grand marshal of the parade. Johnson has been active in the festival for more than 25 years and was active in the former Orion Area Chamber of Commerce. She has also been active with various Lions Club events and coaching her children's soccer teams, and she is currently chair of the Orion Fireworks Festival Committee.

Funds raised from festival activities go toward community needs, including park improvements, playground equipment and medical needs of residents without adequate insurance. Since 1972, disbursements have totaled nearly $850,000. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, grants totaling $16,585 have been made to individuals and community organizations.

The committee asks people to follow current C.D.C. guidelines by wearing a mark and physical distancing if not fully vaccinated.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/OrionFallFestival.

SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 3

4:30 p.m.: Pie-baking contest registration, park band shell

5 p.m.: Carnival rides begin

Food tent opens, park shelter

Arts and crafts tents open

Ice cream social begins near park shelter

5:30 p.m.: Pie judging begins, park band shell

6:30 p.m.: Pie auction begins, park band shell

8 p.m.: Street dance with Cody Road and Bo Orin

Saturday, Sept. 4

7:30 a.m.: Charger 10-mile and 5K runs at Rock Island Conservation Club, Milan

Orion Lions Club Bike/Hike4Sight registration — Love Park

9 a.m.: Food tent opens, park shelter

Arts and crafts tents open

10 a.m.: "Candy in the Hay" candy hunt for kids, near park band shell

Kids' monkey bridge

10:30 a.m.: Kids' tractor pull at Kirk, Huggins and Esterdahl

Noon: Carnival rides open

Parade begins at Middle School

Antique tractor show following parade

1 p.m.: Cornhole tournament at 4th Street and 10th Avenue

2 p.m.: "Miss Main Street Orion" pageant at park band shell

Root Beer Floats near park band shell

3:30 p.m.: 3-Point/Free Throw contest

5 p.m.: Pork Chop dinner at food tent near park shelter

8 p.m.: Street dance with Bad Hair

Sunday, Sept. 5

7 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Pancake, sausage, biscuit & gravy breakfast, food tent near park shelter

8 a.m.: Church service at park band shell (rain location Orion UMC activity center)

10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Kids' Monkey Bridge

Noon-4 p.m.: Car show on Main Street

Noon: Food Tent opens, park shelter

Arts and Crafts Tents open

Carnival rides open

Cub Scout Pinewood Derby race, 7th Street and 11th Avenue

2 p.m.: Rock the Park

Strawberry shortcake dessert, park band shell

5 p.m.: Festival raffle drawing, park band shell

"Fall Fiesta" with walking tacos & dessert, Orion UMC Activity Center

6 p.m.: Comedy Sportz at Orion UMC, free admission

7 p.m.: Street dance with Mo's Garage

