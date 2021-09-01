Orion prepares for 49th Fall Festival

ORION — Labor Day weekend means the fun and fanfare of the Fall Festival happening in Orion.
The event is taking place after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic. Activities include carnival rides, a food tent, arts and crafts, street dances, an ice cream social, strawberry shortcake dessert, a parade, church service, car and tractor shows, a pork chop dinner, Pinewood Derby cars, Miss Main Street Orion pageant, community band performances and kids events.
The event will kick off with the annual pie auction that raised nearly $22,000 in 2019 when Bonnie VanHouotte's autumn apple pie won first place and was bought by Tom Weber of Osco Tank for $900.
The theme of the annual parade is "We're Back, America Strong." The parade starts at noon Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Orion Middle School, which is a change of time and location.
Community members are encouraged to voice their support of community on the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/OrionFallFestival. Deena Johnson, longtime community volunteer, is grand marshal of the parade. Johnson has been active in the festival for more than 25 years and was active in the former Orion Area Chamber of Commerce. She has also been active with various Lions Club events and coaching her children's soccer teams, and she is currently chair of the Orion Fireworks Festival Committee.
Funds raised from festival activities go toward community needs, including park improvements, playground equipment and medical needs of residents without adequate insurance. Since 1972, disbursements have totaled nearly $850,000. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, grants totaling $16,585 have been made to individuals and community organizations.
The committee asks people to follow current C.D.C. guidelines by wearing a mark and physical distancing if not fully vaccinated.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/OrionFallFestival.