Orion prepares for 5th Street engineering work

WHAT'S NEW: Trustee Neal Nelson talked about the 5th Street engineering work, saying he would be talking with engineer Shane Larson and getting things lined up. He said the next thing would be to get an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation engineer and narrow down the scope of what Orion wants to do with the project. He said he and village street superintendent Neil Dahl talked and there may not be a need for curb and gutter all the way down the length of the street. He said they would be using 7th Street as a template for the 5th Street work, and noted a 31-foot width would limit parking to one side of the street which creates bottlenecks at times.