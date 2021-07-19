Orion prepares for 5th Street engineering work

WHAT WE KNOW: Besides doing major road projects on 7th Street and 11th Avenue, trustees in April approved $150,000 worth of engineering work on 5th Street in case federal money becomes available for additional projects.
WHAT'S NEW: Trustee Neal Nelson talked about the 5th Street engineering work, saying he would be talking with engineer Shane Larson and getting things lined up. He said the next thing would be to get an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation engineer and narrow down the scope of what Orion wants to do with the project. He said he and village street superintendent Neil Dahl talked and there may not be a need for curb and gutter all the way down the length of the street. He said they would be using 7th Street as a template for the 5th Street work, and noted a 31-foot width would limit parking to one side of the street which creates bottlenecks at times.
WHAT'S NEXT: Trustees also approved closing part of 10th Avenue for The O Kitchen & Tap for the late afternoon and evening of August 7, 21 and 27 and September 3, 4 and 5. The occasions are a golf tournament after-party, a fund raiser, a tool company's customer appreciation event and the Labor Day weekend holiday. Nelson, street committee chair, said he would have preferred it if the owner had come to the meeting to request the street closures like other people do, but he had no objection to the closures.