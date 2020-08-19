Orion school board debates storm work expansion

WHAT'S NEW: Trustees on Monday discussed the pros and cons of having village employees pick up downed limbs and branches from residences after storms. Cooper ultimately said he wanted trustees to give it more consideration and talk again in a month. Cooper said he questioned people in an e-mail and got all "no" responses except for Trustee Ryan Hancock. Hancock and Trustee Mel Drucker both said the village needs to set clear guidelines on the length of limbs and branches if they do decide to have employees pick them up. The board said any change would be for future storms, but not this one so as not to "disrespect all the people who have busted their buns all week long." Hancock said he knew it was done in 2008. "I was summer help then and I remember doing it for a whole week," he said.