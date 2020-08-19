Orion school board debates storm work expansion

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion's landscape waste site was opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. all last week including Saturday and Sunday for residents to bring downed limbs and branches from the August 10 storm. Village president Jim Cooper said street superintendent Neil Dahl did an excellent job of keeping a tremendous amount of piles pushed back and burned.
WHAT'S NEW: Trustees on Monday discussed the pros and cons of having village employees pick up downed limbs and branches from residences after storms. Cooper ultimately said he wanted trustees to give it more consideration and talk again in a month. Cooper said he questioned people in an e-mail and got all "no" responses except for Trustee Ryan Hancock. Hancock and Trustee Mel Drucker both said the village needs to set clear guidelines on the length of limbs and branches if they do decide to have employees pick them up. The board said any change would be for future storms, but not this one so as not to "disrespect all the people who have busted their buns all week long." Hancock said he knew it was done in 2008. "I was summer help then and I remember doing it for a whole week," he said.
WHAT'S NEXT: The buildings and grounds committee met with a representative of PMA Securities, a municipal advising firm, about the possibility of getting a low-interest loan for any village project, such as a new village hall or street work on 5th or 7th streets. Trustee Ryan Hancock suggested checking with federal or state sources for lower interest financing before hiring PMA. The board had been scheduled to visit a newer Morton building housing the Cambridge fire department the night of Monday's meeting, but that was canceled as the fire department declined to introduce the possibility of COVID-19 germs in their facility, according to Cooper. A Morton building representative had earlier visited the former Diamond property that the village bought and determined it's big enough for a village hall.
— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com
